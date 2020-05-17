Kathryn Lynch Burke died on May 11, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1930 with her identical twin, Marion, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Marion Rogers and John Lynch. Kathryn grew up in Muskogee, and after graduating from Texas Women's College she moved to New York City to begin a career in advertising and book publishing. Kathryn travelled widely. Her first trip was a hitchhiking tour of Europe with her sister in post-war Europe. Kathryn married Patrick Burke of Northampton, England. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Marion and her brother, John. She is survived by loving friends from all over the world who cherish her memory. A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Muskogee at a later date. www.moorefuneral.com

