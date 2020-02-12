Ada Catherine "Kay" (Haubert) Huling McLaughlin entered eternal life on February 7, 2020. She was born to Martha Jane and Henry J. Haubert in Lawrenceville, IL, on January 20, 1914. Kay grew up in Sapulpa, graduated from Holy Family School, and eventually settled in Tulsa.
She was a long-time member of Christ the King Catholic Church and Beta Sigma Phi business women's club. Kay worked many years for Tulsa County, first with the Treasurer's Office and then the Assessor's Office, when she retired.
Kay was preceded in death by: husbands, Frank Fiorella, Hoyt Huling, and Ed McLaughlin; daughter, Anita Hill; and three brothers and four sisters including Florence Smith. She is survived by: her daughter, Beverly Monroe; granddaughters, Karen (Brian) Piekarski, Sue Dubler (Phil Delamere), and Teresa Hill (Craig Dermer); grandsons, David (Kelly) Dubler, Jamie (Janel) Hill, and Steve Hill; eight great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; sister, Milly Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joy Goodall and Winnie King.
Kay lived her long, large life, enjoying 106 happy years. She will be remembered for her strong faith, interest in living life to its fullest, being around people and immense pride in her family. In her later years, she visited Egypt and traveled extensively throughout Europe and the United States, with Hawaii being her favorite. Culturally refined, she enjoyed Tulsa Opera, Symphony, Ballet, Town Hall, and Arm Chair Travels. Kay enjoyed many happy years volunteering for and attending the Opera Guild. She also spent many evenings volunteering at the information desk at Saint Francis Hospital.
Montereau, where Kay had many friends, was her home since 2006. In lieu of flowers, gifts to honor Kay may be made to Marquette School or Catholic Charities.
Both the Rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, February 14, and Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Kay's life, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 15, will be at Christ the King Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
