1924-2020
Kay was born and grew up in Ohio, the eldest of seven children. Kay lived and worked in Tulsa for over fifty years, making many friends. She worked hard, loved to travel, shop, and go to the movies. She was our fun friend, who could brighten any day. Her mind and wit, always sharp. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Everett, and her daughter, Judy.
Kay returned to Ohio to be near family until her death last month. She loved, and cared deeply for her family, friends, and pets.
Thank you Kay for being our friend. You touched our hearts and will always be loved.
