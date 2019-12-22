Kaye Glanz Smith was born September 30, 1941 in Wichita Falls, TX, to Arthur Joseph Glanz, II and Reba (McKinnis) Glanz. Kaye passed from this life on December 19, 2019 at the age of 78.
Kaye (aka "K-K" by her grandkids), was a proud graduate of Rogers High School, Class of 1959. Kaye remained tied to Rogers as a longstanding member of the Class reunion committee. Kaye's professional career included IBM, Jenks Public Schools and Arkansas Valley Companies where she worked alongside her former husband, Weister Smith. Kaye loved traveling, reading, gardening and volunteer work. Kaye was focused most passionately on her family and friends. We celebrate Kaye's life and the impact she had on so many!
If you wish to make a donation in Kaye's honor, please consider these organizations: OETA www.OETA.TV ; Oklahomans for Equality www.OKEQ.org; Gold4Kids Cancer Foundation of Tulsa www.Gold4kidsTulsa.org
Kaye was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Joseph Glanz, III and Jeffrey Glanz. She is survived by her children, Marcy Smith and spouse, Sue Ellen Welch, Karon Smith and husband, Ayman Abas, Cindy Smith and fiancé, Dan Tasber, and Jason Smith; her sisters, Sharon Snedden, Josanne Moore, Dayna Glanz and Dinah Glanz; her granddaughters, Jessica Abas, Noel Abas and Emma Abas; and her great grandchildren, Abraham Moore and Ruby Moore.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10am, Saturday, December 28th, at the Ninde Brookside Chapel, 3841 S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK.
Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.