Kelly Myles McMillan was born August 26, 1960 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Murray and Jo Dell McMillan. Kelly passed from this life on February 25, 2020 in Oklahoma City.
Kelly graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1978 and graduated from the OSU Institute of Technology at Okmulgee, Oklahoma in 1981. He was a pipeline technician for Conoco for 37 years.
Kelly married his wife, Mona, on August 11, 1994 and they were happily married. Kelly was the proud dad and father-in-law to Cody and Caitlin Scott, Kevin and Debanhi Scott, and a proud papa to Payton and Kennedy. Kelly was a decent, logical, and giving man; a wonderful husband and dad; and a great brother. Kelly had many life-long friends.
Funeral service for Kelly Myles McMillan were held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1:00pm at the Wetumka United Methodist Church in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Rev. Brandon Leslie was officiant. Interment was at Wetumka Cemetery under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Wetumka and Weleetka.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.