Kelly Renee Taylor-Li Kelly Renee Taylor-Li, 51, of Needham, Massachusetts, died on September 6, 2019. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was the daughter of Robert (Ted) and Geraldine (Jerri) Taylor. She was a graduate of Jenks High School and received her B.A. in Political Science from Oklahoma State University. After graduation, Kelly served as a social worker for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
Kelly was a believer and spoke openly about her Christian faith, which was a consistent source of strength throughout her life. Kelly loved books, learning, travel, gathering with family and friends and spending time at Cape Cod. Kelly is survived by her husband, Joseph Li and daughters, Grace and Hope Li; her parents; her brother, Steve Taylor and his family of Durant, OK; her sister-in-law, Josephine Li-McLeod and her family of Needham, MA; a large and loving extended family and her faithful cockapoo, Annie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, in The Park Church of Christ, 10600 East 96th St. Tulsa, OK. Gifts in Kelly's memory can be given to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation at 321 Columbus, Ave Suite 5R, Boston, MA 02116 or at www.netrf.org To share a memory of Kelly, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
