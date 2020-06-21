Ken Harper, 75, of Tulsa, OK went to be with the LORD, Thursday, June 11 2020. Born in Norman, OK, to Olga Carol (Wauchope) and Thomas Edward Harper, Jr. He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1963 and Oklahoma State University in 1974 where he was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. Ken loved family, music, sports, and Elvis.
Ken is survived by: his two sisters, Lynn Denslow and Janie Humphrey; his two children, Kimberly and Marc; four grandchildren, Sage, Mason, Gabriel, Elise; and five nieces and nephews. Ken will be interred with family at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee, OK.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Restless Legs Foundation at www.rls.org. A virtual memorial service will be posted to Facebook.com/harken45.
