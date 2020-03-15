Kenneth Addington Downie, 36, passed from this life on March 9, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Kenneth was born September 4, 1983, in Tulsa, OK, to Hayden and Betty Downie. He graduated from Memorial High School in 2002 and attended NSU in Tahlequah. Kenneth loved his family, he was a member of First Baptist Church. Kenneth's warmth and kind heart will always be remembered and missed. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, R. Hayden Downie; his grandparents, Kenneth and Annabelle Plumlee and Robert and Susan Downie. He is survived by his mother, Betty; sister, Whitney Moore and husband, Ken; brother, Tim Downie; sister, Allyson McKay and husband, John; uncle, Robert Plumlee and wife, Elsa; aunt, Sharon Cooper; aunt, Jeanne Page and husband, Paul; nieces and nephews, Chelsie Downie, Andrew Moore, Alexandra Moore, John Moore, Khloe Downie, Payne McKay, Cade McKay; and his beloved dog, Peaches. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the First Baptist Church Caring Centers, 403 S. Cincinnati Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103. Private family services are scheduled. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233.Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com .

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Downie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments