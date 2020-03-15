Kenneth Addington Downie, 36, passed from this life on March 9, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Kenneth was born September 4, 1983, in Tulsa, OK, to Hayden and Betty Downie. He graduated from Memorial High School in 2002 and attended NSU in Tahlequah. Kenneth loved his family, he was a member of First Baptist Church. Kenneth's warmth and kind heart will always be remembered and missed. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, R. Hayden Downie; his grandparents, Kenneth and Annabelle Plumlee and Robert and Susan Downie. He is survived by his mother, Betty; sister, Whitney Moore and husband, Ken; brother, Tim Downie; sister, Allyson McKay and husband, John; uncle, Robert Plumlee and wife, Elsa; aunt, Sharon Cooper; aunt, Jeanne Page and husband, Paul; nieces and nephews, Chelsie Downie, Andrew Moore, Alexandra Moore, John Moore, Khloe Downie, Payne McKay, Cade McKay; and his beloved dog, Peaches. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the First Baptist Church Caring Centers, 403 S. Cincinnati Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103. Private family services are scheduled. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233.Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com .
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.