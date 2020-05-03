On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Kenneth Dale Smith, loving husband and father, peacefully passed away at the age of 88. Ken was born during the Great Depression on July 30, 1931 in Pontiac, MI to Alma and John Smith. With their dad's departure, Alma, Ken, and his siblings, Bob and Dorothy overcame major economic challenges with a "can do" spirit that carried through his life.
After high school, he joined the Army as part of the Korea War build-up and was trained to build airfields. Honorably discharged after the war, Ken attended Western Michigan University where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Gray. Ken and Marilyn graduated in 1958 and were married on the same day. Ken worked in the paper and investment industries while Marilyn pursued a teaching career. They moved to a few places before settling in Tulsa in 1972. They raised two daughters, Melinda and Dina, and son, Scott.
Ken was an accomplished athlete and enjoyed many sports making friends wherever he went. Highlights included Army all star basketball team, winning a national tennis tournament, and bridge Master status.
He loved his family and always had time for them. He coached several youth teams including his daughter's championship softball club. An engaging man of faith and integrity, Ken quickly struck up warm conversations with friend or stranger bringing sunshine to our lives.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and John; his sister, Dorothy Martin, nee Smith; and his brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his daughters, Melinda, Dina and her husband, Blake Burks; his son, Scott and wife, JuLee; and four grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth, Garrett and Alina.
Family service will be held at Asbury Church's Columbarium on May 1st.
https://www.garykelleyafs.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.