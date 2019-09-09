Services honoring the life of Kenneth "Ken" Michael Lollman will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Park Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family there to receive visitors from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Ken, the youngest of six siblings was born in Verdon, Nebraska on September 6, 1938 to William Tobias Lollman and Minnie Theola (Bach) Lollman. Ken passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 80.
Ken graduated from Dawson High School in Nebraska in 1956 and went on to serve in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge. Ken was a hard worker. He was employed with Monroe Systems for Business for 28 years before he started his own business, Landmark Business Systems in 1989.
On May 20, 1961 Ken married Karel Whitaker in Claycomo, Missouri. Their union was blessed with three children. Ken was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He adored his family and loved spending time with them. Ken and Karel loved to travel together exploring new destinations all over the world. Ken loved telling stories and going camping. He had a passion for restoring old cars and tractors. Ken was active in his community as a member of the Early V8 Ford Car Club, the BA Sam's Camping Club and was former Commander of the BA American Legion. He was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church of Broken Arrow.
Memorials may be made to MD Anderson at mdanderson.org or to the Oklahoma Cancer Institute at ocsri.org.
Ken is survived by: wife, Karel Lollman, Broken Arrow, OK; children, Michelle Chance and Darrin, Broken Arrow, OK, Michael Lollman and Page, Broken Arrow, OK, Matthew Lollman and Toni, Broken Arrow, OK; grandchildren,Jessica Lewis and Brandon, Julie Romanski and Nick, Courteney Roberts, Ashlyn Maple and Jordon, William Clark, Hannah Clark; 9 Great grandchildren; siblings, Marilee Waggoner, Bill Lollman, Ann Falsken, Jim Lollman, Jerry Lollman. Ken was preceded in death by his parents. Hayhurstfuneralhome.com
