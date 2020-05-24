Kenneth "Butch" Lee Stevenson was born August 4, 1936 to Bill and Ethel Stevenson in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He departed this life May 20, 2020 at the age of 83.
He attended Tulsa public schools and graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1954. On January 28, 1966 Butch married Majel Lu Frye at the ranch. He served eight years in the Air Force Reserves. In 1958, Butch won the National Championship Drag Car racing Internationally in his class in Chandler, Arizona.
Butch was the President of Modern Bindery and retired in 1999. After retirement, he enjoyed visiting with his friends, spending time with his family and going fishing every opportunity he had.
He is survived by his wife of fifty four years, Majel Lu Stevenson; three children, Kateri Nagy, Tempest Dulany and husband, Doug, Sean Stevenson and wife, Gina; six grandchildren, Tony, Tempest, Brandon, Cole, Kateri and Brent; five great grandchildren, Gage, Cade, Cody, Brayden and Pyper. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Betty Funderburk, and son-in law, Randy Nagy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Hutchins Maples Matherly Funeral Home with interment to follow at the Bristow City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.StJude.org - 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences can be sent to the funeral home. www.hutchinsmaplesfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.