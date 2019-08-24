Kerry Walsh, a graphic designer and branding expert whose Tulsa-based firm has been the go-to source for years for logos and brands for many area businesses and cultural institutions, died Sunday of complications from lymphoma.
He was 72.
Plans for a memorial “happy hour” will be announced for sometime this fall at a Tulsa Arts District venue, colleagues said.
Founding principal of Walsh Branding, Walsh worked with a diverse range of clients over his five decades in the marketing field, including Fortune 500 national companies and small local nonprofits.
Williams, ONEOK and ONE Gas, QuikTrip and Osage Casinos are just a few of the bigger names, along with Tulsa Parks, Tulsa Botanic Gardens and Tulsa International Airport.
Walsh helped his clients stand out by developing and honing their brands, which, as he explained once to the Tulsa World, is different from traditional advertising.
“A brand is not a stagnant piece of communication but a living representation of values and character,” Walsh said. “We like to say that ultimately a brand is what others say about you, not what you say about yourself.”
What Tulsans say about the Tulsa Arts District was something in which Walsh was proud to have played a big part.
Since moving his firm there 10 years ago, he and his colleagues have been vital contributors to its growth, helping the district develop its own brand while providing services to many businesses and attractions there, such as Guthrie Green.
Walsh was also well known for his pro bono work and had donated services, including marketing and website building, to countless causes and organizations around the community.
Among his honors, Walsh was a recipient of the Tulsa Advertising Federation’s Silver Addy award for lifetime achievement.
A Pryor native, Walsh graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah with a degree in journalism and art. After gaining experience with other firms, he and partner Jim Knight created Knight, Walsh and Associates in Tulsa in 1971. Walsh went out on his own in 1990 with the founding of Walsh and Associates.
Once he had hooked a client, it was usually the beginning of a long-term relationship.
“Many of our clients have been with us 20, 30 years or longer and become friends,” he said. “To me, that’s success in this business.”
Celina Burkhart, Walsh’s companion and colleague, said he had a magnetism that made people want to be around him.
“Kerry was like the piper. Where he went, many followed. There are many bars that can attest to that,” she said.
Burkhart said she plans to keep the firm going, per Walsh’s wishes.
“He did not want the business to die with him,” she said. “What he didn’t realize is he has left a mark on Tulsa that will never die.”
