Kirk Felton, 69, passed away in his home on August 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Gwynne Felton; mother, Marcellette Felton and his brother, Mark Felton. Kirk was born on August 13, 1950 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He worked for several years as an Audio Engineer in San Francisco for Fantasy Studios, before returning to Tulsa about four years ago. He also played drums with various jazz bands in San Francisco and Tulsa.
The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019. at 2:00 PM at Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel, 9350 East 51st, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.