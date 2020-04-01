Kristin (Birkenfeld) Speakman Kristin Annette Speakman passed from this life into Heaven on March 22, 2020.
Kristin was born on November 28, 1971 to parents, Ralph and Patty Birkenfeld from Pryor, Oklahoma. At school she was active in choir where she was the student accompanist and later active in the high school band. She graduated from Pryor High School in 1990 as a valedictorian. After graduation she attended Northeastern State University at Tahlequah earning a Bachelor of Science in Education and graduating Summa Cum Laude.
While student teaching to complete her training she met and fell in love with her husband, Kevin Speakman and they were married June 3, 1995. They spent the next 24 plus years teaching in several schools across Northeastern Oklahoma and a couple of years in Texas.
Kristin was a career educator finishing her career as a mathematics and computer science teacher at Pryor High School where she was selected by her colleagues as the Pryor High School teacher of the year and Pryor Public schools' teacher of the year for 2018-19. She was loved by her students and was gifted in helping students believe in themselves and find success when they didn't think they could.
Kristin was a gifted pianist and loved playing for worship each Sunday at Adair United Methodist Church. She and Kevin loved to travel, whether it be on a cruise, visiting family or many trips to Branson for a quick get-away. Kristin loved her family and was always in the center bringing everyone together. She was a loving aunt who enjoyed having sleepovers with her nieces and nephews where they had fun cooking and making arts and crafts.
Kristin is survived by her husband, Kevin Speakman of Pryor; parents, Ralph and Patty Birkenfeld of Pryor; brother, Ryan Birkenfeld and wife, Karly of Highlands Ranch, CO; brother, Kyle Birkenfeld and wife, Ginger of Adair; two nephews and 3 nieces.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Pauleta Wilson of Pryor; and grandparents, Albert and Hilda Birkenfeld of Pryor.
A future memorial service will be scheduled for a time when it is safe to be together to honor and celebrate Kristin's life.
Arrangements will be made through Stephens-Key Funeral & Cremation Care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.