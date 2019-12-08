Kristy Dupre Poole nee McKinney, 51, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Kristy was born November 28, 1968 in Washington, D.C. She was a member of Love Church in Swansea, IL. Her hobbies included arts and crafts, traveling, road trips, and reading. Most of all, Kristy loved spending time with her family and friends.
Kristy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harry and Carrie Shelton and paternal grandparents, Marland and Florence McKinney.
Surviving are her parents, Keith and Margaret (nee Shelton) McKinney; husband, Demetrius L. Poole of O'Fallon, IL; mother-in-law, Janice Poole Henry of O'Fallon, IL; children, Kristopher Davis of St. Charles, MO, DeColvin Poole of Belleville, IL, and Samuel Poole of Tampa, FL; grandson, Felix Nettekoven; and siblings, Keith McKinney II of Tulsa, OK and Kimberly (Jeffery) Barnes of Indianapolis, IN.
Memorials may be made to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness sloca.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Love Church, 3 Emerald Terrace, Swansea, IL. Memorial Services will follow at 11:00 AM at the church with Sr. Pastor Monty Weatherall officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63139.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
