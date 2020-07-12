Lalah Joann "Teddy" Adair was born July 12, 1923, in Drumright, Oklahoma and died March 31, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 96.
Teddy worked for the U.S. government in Washington, D.C., during World War II and then in France and Germany after the war.
She moved to Tulsa in 1947 and worked for IBM until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling and the arts, was a volunteer at the Tulsa Little Theater, and was a "Gilly" at the Gilcrease Museum for many years.
Teddy was preceded in death by her mother, Hattie Mae Jessee, and her sister, Mary Louise Adair.
She leaves behind two sisters, Patricia Adair-Goetz, of Tulsa and Carolyn Adiar Lay and husband, William, of Rogers, AR; brother, Robin Adair, of Muskogee, OK; a niece and nephews.
The family would like to thank Eric Shick and his family for their kind and loving care as friends and neighbors. There will be a private memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
