Surrounded by her family, Laqueta Dee Sink went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 4, 2019. She was born to A.V. Ray and Leona Ray on February 23, 1936 in Altus, Oklahoma.
In 1955, Laqueta married the love of her life, John Sink. They were happily married for 63 years. In that time, they had four beautiful boys.
Laqueta was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, and friend. She was a woman with great compassion and love for her family and friends. Her grandkids were one of her greatest joys in life. She made friendships that lasted a life time. She was and is loved. Her kind, sweet, and loving nature will never be forgotten.
Laqueta was preceded in death by her parents, A.V. and Leona Ray; and her siblings, Preston, Jimmy, and Timmy.
Laqueta is survived by her husband, John Sink; her seven siblings, Barbara, Ocie, Major, Margaret, Caroll, Johnny, and Connie; her four sons, Gary, Ricky, Ronnie, and Randy; her daughter-in-laws, Deanna, Tamara, Cheryl, and Cecilia; her grandchildren, Kevin and Heidi, Anthony and Danielle, Blake and Casey, Holly, Brendan, Maci and Chris, Manuel, Andrea, Beto, and Christian; and her 11 great grandkids, Nelaya, Rayna, Skylan, Jonas, Isabella, Bensen, Tinley, Judah, Noah, Annie, and Carter.
Services are 10am, Saturday, August 7th, at Baptist Tabernacle-Collinsville. www.greenhillok.com
