Born July 19, 1930, LaQuita passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert E. Johnson. She is survived by her two daughters, Leslie Epperly (Eldon) of Oklahoma City and Lisa Cottrell (Kerry) of Broken Arrow; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
LaQuita loved her years as an English teacher at Nathan Hale High School. She traveled the world and wrote phenomenal journals of each adventure. In addition to traveling, she enjoyed bowling, reading, and running a dog sitting business.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
