A life of gifts. A life of hope, strength, smiles, lessons, laughter and love.
A love 49 years strong, a family of 5 to 8 to 14, and decades of friendships.
The love and relaxation of a good cigar and a cocktail...sitting outside enjoying the sounds of his pool bubblers, waterfall and nature, his heavenly place.
We are forever grateful for the teachings, the strength, the travel adventures, the problem-solving, the stories, the laughter, the work ethic, the music, the opinions, the wit, the can-do attitude, the curiosity, the lessons, the appreciation of firework booms, bass, dance floor moves and much more. Mostly for the infinite love of the greatest man who made our world better and brighter doing it his way. We were lucky enough to call him husband, Daddy, Big Daddy, our friend, and Larry, the computer guy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Rotary International Foundation. Moore Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.