Larry Dean Bruse, 76, passed away peacefully February 20, 2020 after battling Parkinson's related illnesses for the past 15 years.
Larry was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on November 2, 1943. He grew up on the prairie near the Belle Fourche River at what was then Dalzell, SD. He attended a one room school house for the first 8 grades with his sisters, brothers, and friends. The family then moved to Sturgis, SD, so the children could attend high school. He then attended National College of Business in Rapid City, SD. While he was in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he was hired by Cal Gas and transferred to Memphis, Tennessee, where he met his beloved wife, Leslie. He worked for Cal Gas for 25 years, and then moved to Tulsa to start his own natural gas marketing company, U S Gas Services.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Claus and Polly Bruse; his daughter, Wendy Rhea Bruse; his brothers, Cecil and Jerry Bruse. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Bruse; his daughter, Loralee Stapleton; his son, Jannsen and wife, Jennifer Bruse; his granddaughter, Ellison; and his three grandsons, Cooper, Max, and Will. He is also survived by his sisters, Patsy Fidlar, Linda Robbins, and Debbie Crecelius; and his brother Roger. Larry leaves behind many dear friends and family.
Larry's remains will be interred at the mausoleum at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date, followed by a celebration of his life for his family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, or the Brain Support Network.
