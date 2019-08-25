Larry Lee Box, formerly of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Lebanon, Missouri at the age of 83. He was born on Friday, April 17, 1936, to Charles and Flossie (Earp) Box in Ogden, Utah. Larry moved to Mannford, Oklahoma at age two and then to Broken Arrow where he graduated high school in 1956. He worked at Stanfill Grocery Store which he bought and owned for 11 years. On Saturday, August 25, 1962, he married the love of his life, Gladys Sawyer at First Christian Church by Reverend Griffith. Larry and Gladys moved to Coweta, Tulsa, Mannford and then back to Broken Arrow, where they lived from 1967 until 1978. They then moved to Roby, Missouri and then back to Broken Arrow. Larry was enlisted in the National Guard ~ the U.S. Army Reserves ~ until his 1983 retirement at the rank of Major. Larry and Gladys then moved back to Falcon, Missouri, where the resided for 19 years.
Larry was saved at age 43. He served as a Deacon and Treasurer of First Christian Church. He also served on five different fire departments. He was on the Board of the last fire department.
Larry enjoyed his work and antiquing.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Flossie Box; his stepsister, Faye Martin; and father and mother-in-law, Argle and Janice Sawyer.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Gladys, of the home; children, Ginger Lewis and her husband, Terry, of Ridgedale, Missouri, James Box and his wife, Melissa, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Jeannie Guillen and her companion, Chance Taylor, of Miller, Missouri; grandchildren, Hali Delight and her husband, Aaron, Austin Lewis, Troy James Box, Kali Box, Tristan Box, Britney Guillen and Jared Guillen; sisters, Diana Hash and her husband, David, and Joy Wise and her husband, Roger; brothers, Ken Sawyer and his wife, Anne, Glen Sawyer, Don Sawyer and his wife, Pat, Roger Sawyer and his wife, Kaye, and Scott Sawyer and his wife, Laurie, all of Broken Arrow. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews as well as other extended family and a lifetime of friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Larry's family will greet friends from 4PM to 6PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. Services celebrating the life of Larry will be 1:00 P.M. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at The Assembly, Broken Arrow, OK. Burial will follow in Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow, OK. under the personal direction of John Garrett. You may share online condolences with Larry's family @ www.garrettsfuneralhome.com. The family of Larry Lee Box entrusted his care, services and burial to John and Kim Garrett of Garrett Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 222 W. Broadway Ave., Broken Arrow, OK, (918) 251-6464.
