Larry Levy, former Tulsa Tribune Aviation and Military writer, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was 87 years old.
Never without his reporter's notebook and his camera, Larry had a long career working for the Miami Herald, the Chicago Economist Papers, The Daily Oklahoman, The Tulsa Tribune, The Arizona Republic and The Tulsa Business and Legal News.
During his time with The Tulsa Tribune he spent time embedded with NATO meeting with officials to observe operations in multiple nations to report on NATO's role in defending the West. Begining in 1968, he covered the McLellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, observed the digging on the navigation channel for the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, the opening of the Port of Muskogee, and the first barge at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
Larry was honored with many awards including the Bill Case Memorial Award for Excellence in Aviation Journalism. He was inducted into the Arkansas River Historical Society Hall of Fame for his great contributions on educating the public about the significance of waterway transportation and its economic impact.
Larry is survived by: his wife, Carole; his son, David Levy; his daughters, Carrie Levy and Shelley Heckenkemper and her husband, Greg; two grandsons, Hayden and Evan Heckenkemper; and sister, Peaches Hurwitz. Also surviving is his constant canine companion, Fitz.
No services are planned at this time.
Please honor Larry with memorial gifts to: RISE Program, c/o Marquette School 1519 S. Quincy, Tulsa, OK 74120.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.