Larry Steven Lyon, 72, passed away on December 11, 2019 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 pm, February 1, 2020, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service, 5757 S. Memorial with a reception to follow. His final resting place will be in Colorado where he had fond memories as a camper, camp counselor and skier. It truly was his second home.
Larry was born January 28, 1947, at St. John Hospital in Tulsa, OK, the oldest son of Frank and Dorothy (Jonas) Lyon. Larry graduated in 1965 from Edison High School. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tulsa in 1970 where he was Treasurer of the Student Senate, President of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), a member of ROTC and Sigma Nu Fraternity. He met his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Janie King at TU, and they were married January 28, 1970, at Sharp Chapel. The Lyons moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where Larry served as a member of the 3750th Civil Engineering Squadron at Sheppard Air Force Base. In 1973, the Lyon family returned to Tulsa and Larry began his career in sales and marketing at Unit Rig Equipment Company. In 1985, he and Janie joined the family business, Lyon's Indian Store. It was here, the Lyon family fully immersed themselves in the Tulsa community. Lyon's Indian Store had a world-wide customer base. Larry loved sharing Oklahoma's Native American Heritage and Tulsa's rich history with the customers. Larry served on the Downtown Tulsa Unlimited Board and was an original Trustee on the Tulsa Stadium Trust. He also was a member of Leadership Tulsa, Tulsa Rotary Club and Executives of Tulsa.
Larry was proud of his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He spent endless hours coaching soccer, filming gymnastics meets, doing science fair projects, and riding the bus to out of state band trips. Even after his children graduated, Larry was an avid advocate and supporter of Union Schools.
Larry leaves many loving memories with his family: his wife, Janie; his children and their spouses, Judy and Dan Schwarz of Oklahoma City, Kevin and Emily Lyon of Kansas City, and Kristen and Ryan Gehrig of Fort Smith; grandchildren, Justin and Katy Schwarz, Charlie, Molly, Norah Lyon, Alyssa, Drew, and Anna Gehrig. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Bob Lyon and wife, Helen of Denver, CO; sister, Janet Knight and husband, Harold of Memphis, TN; Aunt Betty (Jonas) Thomas of Denver, CO; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Larry took great pride in serving his country and his favorite city. He will be remembered for his kindness, patience, honesty, and integrity which truly defined how he lived his life every single day.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry's name to the Alzheimer's Association Oklahoma Chapter, 2448 E. 81st Street, Ste 3000, Tulsa, OK 74137 (please write Oklahoma Care Connections in the memo line) or Indian Health Care Resource Center, Attn: Youth Programs, 550 S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK 74120.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
