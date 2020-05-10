Larry Moody Age 78, of Grove, OK passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.

He married Brenda Brown on June 28, 1963 in Claremore, where he had L&M Construction Company.

They were members of the Church of Christ in Grove.

Survived by: wife of 56 years, Brenda Moody and son, Bart Moody, Laurel and granddaughter, Rachael Moody, of Skiatook.

Private services.

Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.

