Larry Moody Age 78, of Grove, OK passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.
He married Brenda Brown on June 28, 1963 in Claremore, where he had L&M Construction Company.
They were members of the Church of Christ in Grove.
Survived by: wife of 56 years, Brenda Moody and son, Bart Moody, Laurel and granddaughter, Rachael Moody, of Skiatook.
Private services.
Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.
www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com
