Larry Silvey, a longtime Tulsa communications specialist whose desire to make his community a better place involved him in everything from history projects and the arts to downtown revitalization, died April 1. He was 81.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, his family said. Stanleys Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Silvey was a former communications manager for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. In that role he edited the award-winning Tulsa Magazine as well as “Tulsa 75,” the book officially marking the city’s 75th anniversary.
Later with the University of Oklahoma National Resource Center for Youth Services, he helped publish and market resources for organizations that serve runaway, homeless and foster youths.
Along with his wife, former Tulsa television news anchor Glenda Silvey, he was also involved for years with the family business, Silvey Estate Sales.
Upon arriving in Tulsa in the late 1960s, Larry Silvey, a native of Shawnee, fell in love with its arts and cultural scene. He served on the boards of the Tulsa Arts Commission, Theatre Tulsa and American Theatre Company. He was also a founding member of TulsaNow, a grassroots organization that helped bring about the city’s downtown revitalization.
A journalism graduate of Oklahoma State University, Silvey remained a writer and journalist at heart.
There was no better example of his passion for it than his decade at the helm of Tulsa Magazine.
Although a product of the public-relations-oriented chamber, Silvey steered it in a different direction. Under his leadership, the magazine took on tougher topics, including social justice issues, and was known for routinely pushing buttons.
In the process, Silvey worked with numerous local writers, photographers and artists. He credited much of the magazine’s success to the talents of his contributors, who included the late Tulsa World columnist and author Jay Cronley and the late Bob Gregory, a pioneering Tulsa broadcaster.
Silvey especially enjoyed cultivating young writers.
One of them, John Hamill, now a notable Tulsa communications specialist in his own right, went on to edit TulsaPeople magazine.
“Larry was a terrific editor, writer and friend, and working for him helped make me a competent editor,” Hamill said.
Under Silvey, the chamber magazine was the only Tulsa-focused publication like it in its day, he said, adding that the many that followed were able to look to it as a model.
But it was as a model of friendship, Hamill said, that he will most miss Silvey. Through the years, the two spent many an evening over beers, “trying to solve the world’s problems,” he said.
“My everlasting memory of Larry,” Hamill added, “will be his sly grin.
“It wasn’t quite a smile or smirk — just a knowing, ‘Yes, I know the world can be crazy, but here we are.’”
However crazy the world could be, her husband had a calming presence, Glenda Silvey said.
Patient to a fault and “innately optimistic,” he “steadied nearly everyone he encountered with his strong, calm, encouraging nature while advising people not to worry so much,” she said.
Although invested in so many arenas, she said, he would most want to be remembered simply — as a man “who practiced compassion and who wished, more than anything, for people to learn to live peaceably.”
Silvey’s survivors include his wife; their daughter, Kate Bates; his children, Scott Silvey, Susanne Waller, Stephan Silvey and Shannon Brown; nine grandchildren; and three siblings, Bruce Silvey, Lee Silvey and Rosemary Ocana.
Memorial donations in Silvey’s honor may be made to the Gilcrease Museum, the Tulsa Library Trust or the Nature Conservancy.
