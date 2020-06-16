LaVern Rex Calvert passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home in Tulsa, OK. Born July 21, 1923 in Tulsa to Earl Ray and Catherine Eliza (Jones) Calvert.
Rex attended Medio Grade School, later renamed Riley Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High and Tulsa Central High School, graduating in 1942. He attended Tulsa University, in their science program.
He married Kathryn Louise Bradbury on June 8, 1946. They celebrated their 74th Anniversary this June. Rex worked at Mid Continent Petroleum Corp., later to become Sun Oil Company, as a Senior R&D laboratory technician retiring in October 1984 after 42 years. He was a member of Osage Hills Christian Church, Tulsa, OK. As a youth he attended Glenwood Baptist and Westside Christian Churches, where he played on their softball teams.
Rex became a member of the Fourth Marine Division. He made four beachheads, they included: Roi & Namur, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima. Rex received a Purple Heart for a wound he received on Saipan. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant for his service on Iwo Jima. Rex was a proud member of the Fourth Marine Division Veterans. He was a member of Tulsa's World War II Veterans. As a member he loved the opportunity of sharing his military stories with students in the local schools.
You may listen to Rex in his own words at "Voices of Oklahoma.com".
Survived by wife, Kathryn Louis (Bradbury) Calvert of the home; daughters, Janet (Calvert) Palmer and husband, Terry D. Palmer of Sand Springs, OK, and Cheryl (Calvert) DeChaine and husband, Edward DeChaine of Sand Springs, OK; son, Terry Rex Calvert and wife, Vikki (Bailey) Calvert of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Michael Palmer, of Tulsa, OK, Matthew DeChaine and wife, Sara of Skiatook, OK, Christopher DeChaine of Sand Springs, OK, Elizabeth (DeChaine) Vaughan and husband, Scooter, of Tulsa and Lee Rex Calvert and fiancee, Britney Kame of Sand Springs, OK; great grandchildren, Joshua Palmer, Traci Palmer, Kelsey DeChaine, Kinsey DeChaine, and Lucas DeChaine; brother, Ralph Calvert of Tulsa; sister, Wylene (Calvert) Baker and husband, Kenneth of Tulsa, OK.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Gregory Scott Palmer in 1984.
Viewing will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, OK. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn Chapel 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
