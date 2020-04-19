Lavina Lee Jones of Catoosa, passed away with loving family by her side Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the age of 80 years.

Lavina worked as a Salesclerk for Kmart.

She was preceded in death by husband, Dale Jones and daughter, Marie Barrett.

She is survived by daughters, Diana (Ron) Kozicki and Gayle Sanders; son, Rick (Carol) Jones; sister, Shirley Crenshaw; and brother, David Foote.

Services Pending.

Arrangements entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Friends may leave kind words of comfort and condolences to the family at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lavina Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments