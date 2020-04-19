Lavina Lee Jones of Catoosa, passed away with loving family by her side Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the age of 80 years.
Lavina worked as a Salesclerk for Kmart.
She was preceded in death by husband, Dale Jones and daughter, Marie Barrett.
She is survived by daughters, Diana (Ron) Kozicki and Gayle Sanders; son, Rick (Carol) Jones; sister, Shirley Crenshaw; and brother, David Foote.
Services Pending.
Arrangements entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Friends may leave kind words of comfort and condolences to the family at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
