Lawrence Albert "Larry" Crummett passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the age of 87.
He was born on February 12, 1932 in Merriam, KS, to Charles and Alice Crummett.
Larry was attracted to golf as a youngster and caddied in his home town for his father and uncles. He continued to caddy after his family moved to Tulsa in 1947, and got his golfing start in the Junior Links program. He attended his 9th grade year at Roosevelt Junior High School and graduated from Central High School, where he became a regular on the golf team. While still at Central, he made up his mind to become a golf professional.
Soon after high school graduation in 1950, his family moved to Houston. Within a few weeks, Larry was on his way to Monroe, LA Country Club as an assistant pro.
His 2-1/2 years at Monroe were interrupted by two years of service in the Army, where he advanced to Sergeant of the 15th Infantry Division serving in Korea. After his service Larry was Assistant Pro at Dallas Athletic Country Club for seven years where he finished his PGA apprenticeship in 1956. He then became the head pro at Canyon Creek Country Club in San Antonio in February 1963. On March 1, 1967, he became the head pro at the Oaks Country Club in Tulsa where he served for 30 years before retiring. Teaching the game of golf, especially to youngsters, was a lifelong joy to Larry.
Preceding him in death, his wife of 48 years, Sue Crummett; parents, Charles and Alice Crummett and sisters, Vera Coffin and Ruth Mezzell. He is survived by his wife, Florence Crummett of the home; daughter, Donna Stutzman (Earl) of Glenpool; twin sons, Russell Crummett (Dawn) Summerville, SC and Ron Crummett of Euless, TX; brother, Jack Crummett (Angela) of Galveston, TX; grandchildren, Parker Stutzman (Andrea) of Bixby, Amanda and Brian Crummett of Indianapolis, IN, and Maci Crummett of Tulsa; great-granddaughter, Pyper; numerous nieces and nephews; step-children, Dr. Stephen Bovasso (Sharna and children, Blake and Ali) of Tulsa, Linda Bovasso Flores (Roy) of Houston.
Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8pm at Moore's Southlawn. A memorial service will be Friday at 2pm at Asbury United Methodist Church, Mason Chapel at 6767 South Mingo, Tulsa. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to: The First Tee of Tulsa, 5223 E. 41st St. North, Tulsa, OK 74115. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.