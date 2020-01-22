Lawrence Odell Carpenter (Odell), aged 86, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on January 19, 2020. Odell was born on February 6, 1933 in the family farmhouse in Mulhall, Oklahoma. Odell helped with the farm during his childhood years in Mulhall and Centralia, OK. He realized his life's calling in high school and began to deliver sermons at various churches before he started college. Odell attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant (B.A. 1957), and Fort Worth Baptist Theological Seminary (B.D. 1960). He also earned a Doctor of Ministries from Luther Rice Seminary in 1980. Odell served as pastor in communities throughout Oklahoma during his long life and ministry including Centralia, Tahlequah, Centrahoma, Wardville, Stringtown, Hartshorne, Bartlesville, Bixby (First Baptist and Haikey Park Baptist), Idabel, Claremore, and Tulsa (Skelly Drive Baptist). Odell retired finally (for the fourth time) in 2018. Odell married the love of his life, Roena Louise Falling, on December 29, 1951 and they were married for more than 60 years before she was lost to cancer in 2012. Odell was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ethel Carpenter; a brother, Leslie Carpenter; a brother, Merle Carpenter; a brother, Hugh Carpenter; a sister, Annabelle Isaacs; and his wife, Roena Carpenter. He is survived by a brother,, Vern Carpenter of Marshall, MO; children, Leslie Carpenter of Keller, TX, Diana Tancer of Manhasset, NY, and Starla Carpenter of Champaign, IL; and grandsons, Matt Carpenter of Narrowsburg, NY and Kenneth Carpenter of Keller, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to the Ministry Center at South Tulsa Baptist Church http://ministry-center.org/.
