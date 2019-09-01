Leah Friedman passed away peacefully at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 96, 3 days shy of her 97 birthday. Formerly from Tulsa was married to Monroe (Jim) Friedman deceased, and the daughter of Harry and Rose Borg both deceased.
She is survived by her children, Rosalie Childs, Jay Friedman and his wife, Kathy, and Ellen Friedman and her husband, Byron Brown; grandchildren, Jeffrey Weinstein (Elizabeth), Brett Weinstein, Aaron Friedman (Marisa), Abby Jaramillo (Marty); great grandchildren, Zoe Weinstein, Elliot Weinstein, Mia Weinstein, Evan Weinstein, Grace Friedman, Max Friedman, Jack Jaramillo and Austin Jaramillo.
Leah was a great homemaker and cook but her specialty was her chocolate cake and enjoyed her golf, cards and friends and her Boomer Sooners. She was known for her beautiful smile and laughter and loved dancing with her husband, Jim.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Rose Hill Cemetery at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the B'nai Emunah general building fund or the Rose Borg Sukkah Fund.
