Leon "Vic" Whitmore, Jr. 69, of Owasso, passed away, November 26, 2019 at home from injuries of an earlier motorcycle accident. While in Owasso he owned and operated Molly Maid of South Tulsa. He loved riding his Harley and was a member of the Diamondbacks M.C. Husband of Marsha; father of Leon V. (Lori) III, Hilarie D., Matthew S. (Caleb) and Lisa (Dean Fleener) Whitmore and Jon (Wendee) Gammino; grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 4; brother of Kathy Rogerson and Diane Long. Arrangements to be announced by Jordan Funeral Home, 6 Parkway Dr., Sinclairville, NY.

