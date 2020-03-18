Leonard Charles "Chuck" Robertson was born February 4, 1940 in Dustin OK and passed away March 14, 2020.
His parents, Leslie C. and Martha L. Robertson and brother, Calvin E. preceded him in death.
He began working at National Cash Register (NCR) and graduated Central High School in 1959.
Shortly after he married Frankie Hill, and in 1961 NCR sent them to Dayton, Ohio, where they were blessed with daughter, Vicki Linn. They were divorced in 1967. In 1978, Chuck married Norma Phillips and adopted her 2 daughters, Kimberli Dawn and Karla Denise Phillips.
Chuck retired from NCR after 35 years and opened his own company, Metro Financial Services. Chuck dedicated his life to God and his church, Adventist Fellowship, where he served as Head Deacon for many years. He was so happy to serve his church and church family.
Chuck leaves behind his loving wife, Norma; daughters, Vicki Partain and husband, David of Cranfills Gap, TX, Kimberli Copeland and husband, Freddie of Lake Jackson, TX, and Karla Shannon of Tulsa; adoring granddaughter, Kristin Robertson and grandson, Jordan Shannon; brother, Donald W. Robertson and wife, Freida; many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very large church family that was very dear to him.
Special thanks to St. Francis Hospice especially Mike and Michelle, and Renee from Oxford Home Healthcare.
Service at a later date.
