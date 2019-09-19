Leonard Earl Whisenhunt departed this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at St. John Hospital at the age of 93. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 20, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel with Pastor Don Tabberer officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, 12-8 p.m., and family will greet friends 5-7 p.m.
The son of Wiley Whisenhunt and Emma (Hollingsworth) Whisenhunt was born March 8, 1926, in Collinsville. Leonard graduated from Sand Springs High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Hoerner Box and its successors until his retirement in 1991.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Dema; son, Mark Lane Whisenhunt; parents and 6 siblings.
Survivors include his granddaughter, Ashley Whisenhunt and great-grandchildren, Addison, Caden and Presley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leave your memories of Leonard and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.