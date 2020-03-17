Leslie Warren Simmons, 75, born September 19, 1944 in Merced, CA, to Ernest and Irene Simmons. He moved to Oklahoma at a young age.
He married the love of his life, Phyllis Simmons, in July of 1985. After living in California they made their home in Tulsa.
He was the Founder and President of Bison Electric for 25 years. Leslie was a member of the IBEW Union for 50 years.
He loved to play golf and was a member of Southern Hills Country Club. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and being with their family. Leslie loved telling stories and had many great friendships. He was a member of Carbondale Assembly of God.
Leslie is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, Leslie Damer; two step-daughters, Rhonda Mann (Don) and Stacey Clark (of Texas); sister, Loretta David (Jerry); granddaughters, Leslie Aryn Damer and Jordan Minor; step-grandsons, Ben Mann, Kyle Mann and Lee Luker; step-granddaughter, Carly Luker; and a host of other loving family members. He was preceded by his parents; sisters, Leatrice and Sandra; daughter, Shelly Damer; step-sons, Tom Luker and Walt Luker.
Viewing will be Noon to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel. Funeral service is 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Carbondale Assembly of God, 2135 W. 51st St., Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.