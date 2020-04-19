Leveda Manning entered heaven on April 11, 2020. Leveda was born on October 15, 1927 in Bruno, AR, to Oscar and Elpha McEntire. Leveda was a hairstylist for over 50 years. She owned her business. Her customers were like family to her. Leveda was an amazing person. She successfully ran her business and raised her family at the same time. She supported her children in all their school activities. She was their biggest cheerleader. Leveda's husband, Marvin passed away in 2009. They had been very happily married for 62 years. Theirs was a true love story. Leveda was a loving and kind mom, grandma, and great-grandma. Leveda's older brother, James is deceased. Leveda is survived by her sister, Vivian Avey of Illinois; daughter, Kaye Case of Tulsa; son, Marty Manning of Tulsa; granddaughter and husband, Ashley and Kevin Sapp; great-grandsons, Brian and Brandon Ball; great-granddaughter, Avery Sapp; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
No service is planned, but people may make donations in Leveda's memory to an animal charity, if they would like.
