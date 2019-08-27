Lewis Nathan Dillon, 97, passed away in Owasso, OK on August 19, 2019. Born on February 18, 1922 in Union, IA to the late Errol Cody and Nellie Julia (Hammond) Dillon.
Lewis served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He retired from American Airlines as a Maintenance Operations Coordinator after 31 years.
Preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. Survived by his, wife, Vernal Moran Dillon; son, Lewis Dillon II (Lynda); daughters, Julia Moffett (Tony), Nancy Campbell and Cindy Braswell (Frank); 16 grandchildren; 27+ great grandchildren and 2+ great-great grandchildren; sisters, Pat Niner and Margie Cobb.
Funeral service 1pm, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Eastwood Baptist Church, burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Eastwood Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
