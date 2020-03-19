Lillian Jane Wirick, a long-time residence of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on March 13, 2020. "Great" Aunt Jane was born June 20, 1926 to Harry L. Wirick, Sr. and Lillian Ekstrom Wirick in Okmulgee, OK. She was a graduate of Holland Hall Preparatory School. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and was a member of Pi Beta Phi at the University of Oklahoma. After attending Katharine Gibbs College in Rhode Island, Jane moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma and was an active member of the Junior League of Tulsa and Trinity Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Harry L. Wirick, Jr. and sister-in-law, Margaret Jean Slemaker Wirick of Tulsa, OK. She is survived by her nieces, Mrs. James R. Landsaw and Mrs. James N. Gilbert, both of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; 5 dearly loved "Great" nieces and nephews; and 13 "Great, Great" nieces and nephews. A private service will be held. www.stanleysfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Wirick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments