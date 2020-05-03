Lillie Hazel Fountain Frey, 85, of Oklahoma City and formerly of Sand Springs, passed to her eternal home in Heaven on April 27, 2020. Hazel was born in Cox, Texas, on July 5, 1934 to the late John Raymond Fountain and Evia Leola (Cook) Fountain. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Helen Phillips, Herman Fountain, Buford Fountain, Evie Fountain, and Ronnie Fountain. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Frey; sister, Virginia Luman; children, Bobby Frey, Patty Nelson, John Frey (Lynette) and Kimberly Sindelar (James); her grandchildren, Josh Frey, April Frey, Chris Nelson, Rebecca Meyer, Michelle Nelson, Heather Nelson, Olivia McConnell, Anna Frey, Benjamin Barnes, Adam Barnes, Matthew Barnes, Aaron Barnes and Sarah Barnes; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Hazel and Robert previously lived in Sand Springs, Oklahoma and were members of Broadway Baptist Church, where they were very active. In lieu of flowers, Hazel asked that donations be made in her honor to The Samaritans Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org A limited viewing will be Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Corbett Funeral Home, Oklahoma City. Memorial services will be held at a later date. www.corbettfuneral.com
