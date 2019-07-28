Linda Gayle Coble, born August 2, 1945, died July 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Gail Coble; and sister of the late Gloria Ford.
Survived by her brother-in-law, Louis John Ford and her niece, Lisa Mautino, and nephew, Darren Ford, and their families.
She retired from a long career at Blue Cross Blue Shield where she was a System Coordinator. Her motto was "No regrets".
There will be a private family Memorial Service.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
