Linda Kay Williams was born on June 12, 1947 in Cody, Wyoming to Rex and Patsy Williams. Linda attended Monte Cassino grade school and high school in Tulsa where she was a cheerleader and the 1964 Cascia Hall Homecoming Queen. She attended the University of Arkansas and was a lifelong Razorback fan. She pledged Pi Beta Phi and loved every minute of sorority and college life at Arkansas. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Education and her first teaching job was as an English teacher at Tulsa Central High School.
After leaving Central, Linda was the director of the National Child Care Center, a daycare and preschool program at 71st and Yale. Eventually, Linda went back to teaching and spent many years as an English teacher at Wilson Middle School.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Mootry (Jason) and granddaughters, Cortney Dill and Addison Mootry; step-grandson, Hunter Mootry; sister, Nancy Moore (Bob); brothers, Keith Williams and Scott Williams (Zan); nephews, John Tidwell (Courtnie), David Tidwell (Emily), Grant Williams (Valerie); nieces, Lindsay Williams and Cortlin Williams.
The family will receive visitors at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, 1402 S. Boulder Ave., on Sunday from 1-3:00 p.m. A Rosary will be held at St. Rita Chapel at Cascia Hall, 2520 S. Yorktown, on Monday, September 2nd, at 7 p.m.; Funeral Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1520 S. Rockford, on Tuesday, September 3rd, at 10 a.m.
Friends can honor Linda's memory by sending donations to Porta Caeli House, 2440 N. Harvard, Tulsa, OK 74115 or https://portacaeli.org/support-our-work/ Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151.
