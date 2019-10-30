1950 - 2019
There may well be another Linda Lee Wade in the world, but none like this one. Friends would describe her as fun, funny, well-spoken, a loyal friend, an efficient worker, smart, feisty, a lover of good food, lover of her husband, kids and grandkids, and quick to use her infectious smile. Linda had a great smile and was often complimented for her sweet disposition. Yet, her demeanor could change quickly when unfairly challenged or in defense of her family. A native of Tulsa, OK, Linda was born the second of three children to Adaline Woods Lee and William James Lee, Sr. She graduated Tulsa's Edison High School (class of 1968) and attended Oklahoma State University, Stillwater. After years as a stay-at-home mom, Linda obtained her certification as a Legal Assistant in 1995 while working for Tulsa law firm Conner and Winters. She quickly gained a professional reputation for her uncommon organizational skills, team dedication, self-motivation, and attention to detail with a high level of accuracy. Her family can attest that each of these attributes carried over into her life at home. "She was amazing." As a single working mom with three children, Linda was able to manage home, school, work, and church activities while maintaining a positive home environment relying on her spiritual faith and her excellent ability to communicate with nothing more than a glance. Over her lifetime she enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, crochet, gemstone jewelry design, and gardening. Also, she had a very soft place in her heart for Golden Retrievers. Most recently, Linda was employed for 15 years as a Litigation Paralegal by the Dallas law firm of Cowles & Thompson, PC. She was an active member of the Texas State Bar Paralegal Division since 2002. For two years Linda worked as a Dallas CASA Volunteer Advocate; serving as guardian ad-litem for children. She was amazing at this also but refused to admit it. At age 22, Linda was diagnosed with MS which she successfully hid from most everyone for the rest of her life. She bore the burden of fatigue with grace and turned her attention to helping others. Then, almost four years ago, she was diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma of the liver. Yet, enabled by her valiant spirit, Linda was able to enjoy travel and other good times with her husband and grandchildren until August of this year when suddenly there were no more viable treatments. Overnight, she became a candidate for hospice.
"Thursday evening, October 24th, Linda lost her battles and I lost my best friend. Both of us were aware it would probably come to this and neither of us wanted to accept it. Linda and I married in 1991. How the time has flown. Despite almost four years of prayerful pleading, she took her last, labored breath, and I breathed a sigh of relief knowing her pain was gone. Tears from all who surrounded her burst through our natural inhibitions. They were tears of love as each individually took stock of reality. This was hard. Painful. Linda was gone and we were left sober to the fact her companionship was also gone. Forever. Through her faith in the grace of God, Linda has now transcended into another realm, one without pain or suffering of any kind. What a remarkable and consoling trust that all is well with her soul. Love you, Linda." Jess
Linda was preceded in death by her mother; father; and her brother, Bill Lee. She is survived by her husband, Jess Wade of Dallas and her sister, Diana Bixler of Chicago. Also, her daughters, Stephanie Mazza (Chris) of Las Vegas, NV, and Lindsay George; son, Andy Keith (Claire Fulton Keith); her stepdaughter, Jennifer Wade Tamura (Makoto) of Yamaguchi, Japan; and granddaughters, Reagan George and Isabel Tamura; grandsons, Parker and Cole Keith, and Ellis Tamura. Memorial service for Linda will be Friday, November 1st, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Ave., Dallas. Reception to follow.
