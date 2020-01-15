Linda Sue Swenson Rackley, age 74, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Montereau in Tulsa, OK.

Linda was a graduate of Will Rogers High School and University of Tulsa.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Anthony (Tony) Rackley of Tulsa. Also survived by her son, Darren Rackley (Jill); daughter, Alecia McGuire (Chris); brother, Karl (Gloria) Swenson. Her most treasured title was that of "Gigi" to her five grandchildren, Alaina, Alivia, Luke, Ashlyn and Dylan.

Visitation will be 6-8PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa, OK. Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 16th, at 11:00 Redeemer Church, 5415 E. 101st Street, Tulsa.

Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233.

