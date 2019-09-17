Lindell Alton Watson left this world for Heaven on September 13, 2019 from the VA hospital in Claremore, OK. He was born in Greenwood, Arkansas, on June 13, 1927, the son of Thomas Byron and Teresa Watson.
After high school he served in the Army in Korea for two years. Lindell worked in Tulsa for 26 years for American Airlines, having previously worked for Douglas about 10 years. He married Rosemary Foote Ashby in 1974, and they are longtime members of Eastwood Baptist Church in Tulsa. They were directors of the Sonshine Singles class there for 40 years.
Lindell is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his sons, Terry and Steve; his grandchildren, Melissa Casale and Matthew Watson; two great-grandsons; and his sister, Louise Swofford; and many nieces and nephews. A service celebrating Lindell's life and faith will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
