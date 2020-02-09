Lisa Rudicil Booth, 54, died January 31, 2020 at her home in Tulsa with her husband, Wade Booth, at her side. Lisa was born August 12, 1965 to Sue and Jerry Rudicil in St. Petersburg, FL. She met Wade in Corpus Christi, TX and they were married November 2, 1991.
Lisa graduated with her degree in nursing from St. Petersburg College in St. Petersburg, FL and attained her BSN from Northeastern State University of Tahlequah, OK. Lisa worked as an RN with several hospitals and nursing homes in and around Tulsa and was employed by St. Francis Hospital of Tulsa at the time of her passing.
She loved animals and rescued several "generations" of dogs and cats while living with her husband in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, and Oklahoma. She graciously and generously shared her home with her 93 year-old mother-in-law for the past four years.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Wade; sister, Mary Blackwelder of Troutman, NC; half-brother, Bobby Clayton of Durham, NC; half-sister, Christine Crest of Durham, NC; and pets, Gracie and Marley.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
