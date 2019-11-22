Lloyd E. Cole, Jr. was born July 12,1928, in Crestline, KS, to Lloyd E. Cole and Prudence (Prue) Sears Cole. Lloyd died in Fayetteville, AR, November 14, 2019, at the age of 91.
Lloyd was preceded in death by both natural parents; stepmother, Sarah Cole; stepfather, Oscar Rupe; first wife, Pat; and brother, Jerry Cole.
Lloyd married Patty L. "Pat" Swango, January 11,1951, and they had two children, Sherrie and Karen. After Pat's death in 1996, Lloyd married Melissa Panter Hill and was stepfather to Clay Hill and Cole Hill.
Family members honoring Lloyd's memory and legacy are his wife, Melissa; daughter, Karen Timbrook; daughter, Sherrie Hess and husband, Phillip; stepsons, Clay Hill and Cole Hill; adult grandchildren, Jeremy Hess and wife, Stephanie, Landon Hess and Kelsey Hess and fiance', Russell Blevins; minor grandchildren, Brayden Cooper, Dalton Hill, Kaden Hill, Cash Hill, and Ella Rose Hill; and great-grandchildren, Audrey Hess and Adelynn Hess.
Lloyd grew up in North Miami, OK, graduating from Commerce High School. He acquired an associate degree at then Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (now NEO) in 1947, and his law degree from the University of Oklahoma in January 1951. Less than a month later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was fortunate to spend two years as a legal clerk in the 47th Infantry division in the judge advocate's office and teaching Uniform Code of Military Justice.
In 1953, Lloyd and Pat moved to Stilwell, and Stilwell and Adair County quickly became "home" and dear to Lloyd's heart. He bought a local law practice and had served Stilwell and Adair County in many capacities including Stilwell City Attorney, Westville City Attorney, Adair County Attorney, Adair County Assistant District Attorney, Stilwell Municipal Judge, Stilwell School Board Attorney, Stilwell Area Development Authority Attorney, Westville Utility Authority Attorney, Adair County Industrial Authority, Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority, and counsel for the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.
Lloyd was a member of the American Bar Foundation, Oklahoma Bar Foundation, Oklahoma Bar Association, Adair County Bar Association, and Cherokee Nation Bar Association. For the Oklahoma Bar Association, he held a number of positions including the Administrative Board, now the Executive Council, as well as several chairmanships.
He was one of the original founders of the Oklahoma Bar Foundation responsible for building the Oklahoma Bar Center in Oklahoma City. Lloyd was registered with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, several trial and appellate courts and the Cherokee Nation Judicial Tribunal Court, as well as the American College of Trusts and Estates, and was a member of the distinguished Oklahoma Fellows Of The American Bar Association. One of his Supreme Court experiences was serving on a panel of three lawyers on appellate cases for five+ years, writing and submitting opinions to be adopted by the Court. An interesting landmark anti-trust civil case in Adair County, of great interest to the Wall Street Journal at the time, landed Lloyd a Wall Street Journal article interview.
In 2003, then House Speaker Larry E. Adair appointed Lloyd to a five-year term on the Council on Judicial Complaints, after which Governor Brad Henry declared October 1, 2008, as Lloyd E. Cole, Jr., Day in Oklahoma, in recognition and appreciation for his service on that Council. In 2011, Lloyd reached a milestone anniversary of 60 years service in the practice of law.
Lloyd was President and co-owner of AAA Abstract Co., Inc., in Stilwell and was a licensed real estate broker. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce since 1955 and a former member and officer of the Kiwanis Club.
Lloyd was also active in the religious realm. He had been a member of the First United Methodist Church in Stilwell since 1953 and had a long, proud history with its many affiliated services, including his work with Methodist Circle of Care for which he was still a current member of the Board of Directors, and the children and family service agencies, including the Boy's Ranch in Gore, OK; the Methodist Home in Tahlequah, OK; and the Frances Willard Home for Girls in Sand Springs, OK.
Lloyd's hobbies were no secret to anyonegolf was first and foremost. He also enjoyed snow skiing and motorcycle riding. Until recently, every year included a trip to Palm Springs, CA, for golf, and Vail, CO, for skiing, and many trips were made to Sturgis, SD, for motorcycle riding.
The family is so very grateful for Lloyd's many past and present friends in his First United Methodist Church family, and his multitudes of past and present colleagues in Stilwell, Adair County and surrounding counties and across the State, who became friends and confidants in his legal and business professions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, do Melissa Cole, 120 W. Division St., Stilwell, OK 74960, and/or its affiliate Circle of Care, 1501 N.W. 245th St., Suite 214, Oklahoma City, OK 73106.
Lloyd's funeral service under the direction of Roberts-Reed-Culver Funeral Home in Stilwell, OK, will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at the First United Methodist Church in Stilwell.
