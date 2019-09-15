Lloyd was born on June 23, 1952 in Muskogee, OK. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Oklahoma City on July 23, 2019 after a long but brave battle with cancer.
Lloyd grew up in Tulsa, OK and graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1970. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Army during the Vietnam crisis. Lloyd made his career in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1993 after 23 years of service at the rank of Master Sergeant. Lloyd served in the first Gulf War, Desert Storm, 3 tours in Korea, a 5 year tour in Germany, Ft. Sill, OK, and Ft. Riley, KS. He retired to Spokane, WA.
Lloyd's love of the outdoors began at an early age camping, canoeing, and fishing with family on the banks of Elephant Rock on the Illinois River. He shared many fond memories of the high jinks he and his three older sisters got into. Lloyd also loved to hike, bike, and travel, but his greatest love was his four children and two granddaughters.
Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Ashley Carder (Steven) of Oklahoma City; daughter, DeAnne Hausam of Spokane, WA; son, Jacob Hausam (Brianne) of Tacoma, WA; and granddaughters, Lily of Collinsville and Skye of Oklahoma City; sisters, Leslie Ripley of Logan, UT, Deborah Turley of Tulsa, OK, and Phyllis Hausam of Tulsa, OK.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his daughter, Erin Lee Hausam, and his parents, Wesley and Avis Hausam.
Although his passing is met with profound sorrow, his life and memories will continue in our hearts, fill us with joy, guide our futures, and draw us closer to God.
A private memorial was held at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.