Lloyd Samuel Elliott Lloyd Samuel Elliott, 86, passed away peacefully from heart failure at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on January 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of passing.
Lloyd Elliott was born May 11, 1933 at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, son of Harold and Marguerita Elliott.
Lloyd graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1955 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and played for the University of Tulsa varsity tennis team. He met his future wife, Mary Ann Thomas, at a social at the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority house and they married in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, June 22, 1957. After a brief stint as an artillery specialist in the United States Army he was honorably discharged.
Lloyd's first job out of college was with Creole Petroleum Corporation, a subsidiary of Standard Oil Company, as a Petroleum Engineer, in Lagunillas, Venezuela.
He spent the next 20 years working in the drilling and production departments of Creole in the massive Lake Maracaibo oilfield. When Venezuela nationalized its oil industry in 1976, Lloyd was transferred to Houston, Texas, and in less than a year moved to Coral Gables, Florida, the home office of Exxon International. From there, he managed several exploratory offshore drilling rigs in the Caribbean including Belize, Honduras and Surinam. During that time, he supervised the drilling of one of the deepest offshore wells ever drilled at that time.
In the early 1980's Lloyd and his family were transferred to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he was tasked with starting and managing Exxon's Argentina oilfield operations including drilling, production, and pipelines. In the mid-1980's he was transferred to Bogota, Colombia, to oversee the development of Exxon's oilfields in Colombia where he worked until his retirement in 1993.
Lloyd was a true outdoorsman his entire life, spending much of his leisure time hunting, fishing, playing tennis, golfing and gardening. He loved hunting quail, dove, duck, geese and pheasant. During his retirement, hunting and fishing took him on annual excursions to the Amazon, Venezuela, Argentina and Colombia.
Lloyd valued the many friendships he cultivated through his childhood, college and fraternity life, the oilfield, and his pursuits of the outdoors and sports.
As much as Lloyd loved his friends and the outdoors, he cherished his family most. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Elliott; and their two children, Doug Elliott of Houston, Texas, and Diane Elliott Deaver of Waco, Texas, wife of Kyle Deaver; two grandchildren, Nicholas Deaver and wife, Anna-Louise Deaver, along with his great-granddaughter, Anna-Prescott Deaver and another soon-to-be-born great-grandchild; granddaughter, Morgan Deaver Snyder and her husband, Michael Scott Snyder, along with another soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter, Elliott Ann Snyder. He is also survived by his sister, Ludmila Robson, and her husband, Frank Robson of Claremore, Oklahoma. He also leaves three nephews: Lloyd Robson, his wife, Cindy Robson, and their children Todd and Mandy; Mark Robson; and Sam Robson, his wife, Mary and their daughter, Grace.
The family extends their deep gratitude to the doctors and nurses at St. John Medical Center, and to his wonderful care-givers, especially Marty Criswell, Susan Boyd, Wendy Nightingale, Kam Pitts and Mona Martin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, Monday, February 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Please consider a gift to the charity of your choice.
