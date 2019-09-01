Lois Hebard, 93, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on August 21, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL to John and Wilda McIntyre on May 2, 1926. She will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and kindness for all she knew. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan and graduated with a Master's Degree from University of Michigan. Lois loved teaching school. She married the love of her life, the late Charles Hebard, who worked for General Motors, and they had two daughters, Nancie and Diane. He was first transferred to Atlanta, GA; then St. Louis, MO; Chicago, IL; Lansing, MI; New York City, NY; Portland, OR; Oklahoma City and Kansas City. They retired and moved to Tulsa in 1985. She was active in Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church for years. She and Chuck were blessed to travel extensively throughout the world during their retirement years. They were a part of the Montereau retirement community for the last 16 years, where Lois loved playing bridge and was involved in other activities. Lois was the biggest encourager to those who knew her. She wanted happiness and success for everyone.
She inspired others to explore the beauty of the gospels and to be prayerful in everything. She is survived by: Diane Butler and husband, Bill, their children, Greg Butler and wife, Jennifer; Holly Columbus and husband, Bryce; Grant Butler and wife, Kara, all of Tulsa; also the late Nancie Boedy's daughters, Kadie Laughlin and husband, Matt, Caroline Russo and husband, Rob and 14 great grandchildren. We all love her dearly as she showed us how to love.
Private family services will be held. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
