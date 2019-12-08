Lois Paganis, 83, passed away November 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born November 23, 1936 in Ripon, Wisconsin.
After moving around the country, Lois landed in Tulsa and spent her time serving others at Saint Francis Hospital as a "Pink Lady" with 45 years of service, outfitting her clients at Elephant Trunk for over 30 years and lovingly taking care of her family while participating in the grandkids' activities. Lois was a member at Kirk of the Hills.
Lois, better known as "Granny" is survived by: her children, George Paganis (Lona), John Paganis (Karen), Pamela Short; and grandchildren, James Paganis (Chandler), Julia Conroy (Patton), Max Short, Sophia Short, Samuel Short and Steven Sowers (Lindsey); and great grandchildren, Thea Paganis, Jack Sowers and Ryan Sowers; and our chosen family, Lubor, Drew and Zaria. The family wishes to express gratitude to the caregivers at Grace Hospice and Clarehouse during Lois' journey.
Lois requested private family services. If you would like to honor her memory, spend time outside on a sunny day. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Lois to Clarehouse, 7617 S. Mingo, Tulsa, OK 74133. garykelleyfunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.