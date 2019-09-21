Bruce G. Weber, a Tulsa-based jeweler known for his association with high-end designer jewelry, which he helped introduce to both Tulsa as well as some of the nation’s most recognizable department stores, died Sunday, Sept. 15. He was 90.
A service is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Ninde Brookside Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Weber was best known locally for his longtime shop inside Miss Jackson’s department store at Utica Square, and later, his own store, Bruce G. Weber Precious Jewels, which he opened at age 71.
Over his more than 60 years in the industry, Weber established himself as the go-to jeweler for pieces that couldn’t be found elsewhere in Tulsa, or even in Oklahoma.
For several years, Weber also worked for Selco to put high-end jewelry lines in stores nationwide, including dozens of J.C. Penney Co. department stores as well as independents Frost Brothers in San Antonio and Godchaux’s in New Orleans.
Perhaps his biggest coup for Tulsa came in 1989 when he snagged a deal to bring Rolex watches into Miss Jackson’s.
A brand usually reserved for expensive watch and jewelry shops, the Rolex deal was the first of its kind for a department store, Weber said.
“I never thought I had really arrived as a jeweler until I started carrying Rolex watches,” he said, reflecting years later.
Weber started as a stock boy at his family’s Peacock Jewelers store, owned by Selco, in the 1950s before opening and managing a store later at Northland Shopping Center.
Convinced that high-end jewelry was the way to rise above the area retailers that catered to middle-class customers, Weber’s big break came in 1961 when he helped host a private party for a handful of Tulsa’s wealthiest families.
“I think we sold two pieces there, and it was a big deal, but it helped us set up these parties for years to come,” Weber told the Tulsa World once. “I thought Tulsa was under-jeweled. The people that could afford jewelry really weren’t wearing that much.”
The private sales caught the attention of Miss Jackson’s owner William Fisher, who asked Weber to hold private sales in his upscale department store at Utica Square.
It was the beginning of a 37-year relationship between Weber and the store.
Weber briefly operated a store under his name in the mid-1970s. But he sold it and went back to Miss Jackson’s, opening a shop on site. He would operate Miss Jackson’s Precious Jewels by Bruce G. Weber for the next 26 years.
In 2001, Weber opened his own place at Utica Square at the same site of his previous short-lived venture. Bruce G. Weber Precious Jewels quickly established itself. Earlier this year, the now-nearly-20-year-old business moved to a new, expanded Cherry Street location, where it continues to carry on the tradition.
Weber was inducted into the National Jeweler Retailer Hall of Fame in 2012.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; three children, Eric Weber, Sherry Weber Wolverton and Lori Weber Cook; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic or Harvard Avenue Christian Church.
